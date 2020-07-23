Read Article

In the long run local sourcing is cost effective, will create more job opportunities and the biggest benefit would be “Self reliance”, says Chef Anurag Narsingani, executive chef, JW Marriott Hotel Pune



Your insights on Vocal About Local

Vocal for Local aims at the optimum utilisation of the resources within the boundaries of our country and promoting every business aspect to the global market, and thus highlighting India as a developing self-reliant powerhouse in the current market conditions.

Business Aspect: As a hotel brand it helps us to uplift local dealers, provide best suitable and sustainable ingredients. Certain enterprises / suppliers never had the aspirations to “grow big” or “go global”, but with vocal for local it would provide these entrepreneurs with proper hand holding and they can become publicly listed dealers or get acquired by the international market.

As a hotel brand it helps us to uplift local dealers, provide best suitable and sustainable ingredients. Certain enterprises / suppliers never had the aspirations to “grow big” or “go global”, but with vocal for local it would provide these entrepreneurs with proper hand holding and they can become publicly listed dealers or get acquired by the international market. Environment Aspect : Advocating the environmental aspect, sourcing out local ingredients indirectly benefits us in terms of reducing the “Carbon Footprints” across the globe especially in India.

: Advocating the environmental aspect, sourcing out local ingredients indirectly benefits us in terms of reducing the “Carbon Footprints” across the globe especially in India. Economic Aspect : It aims at being self-reliant, and also to be market leaders in certain aspects which are our core strength (spices and fruits), also monetary factors such as the price of procuring an ingredient from the international market, compared to the price of sourcing out similar ingredient from the local market.

: It aims at being self-reliant, and also to be market leaders in certain aspects which are our core strength (spices and fruits), also monetary factors such as the price of procuring an ingredient from the international market, compared to the price of sourcing out similar ingredient from the local market. Futuristic Aspect: In the long run it is cost effective, will create more job opportunities and the biggest benefit would be “Self reliance”.

Curating menus at JW Marriott Pune using local ingredients

The current global crisis is the biggest example of the changing trends related to the food industry during the recent times, at the JW Marriott, Pune we have been practising procurement and producing ingredient and dishes which are not refined in nature for over a year now.

The clientele is well aware about each aspect that is served to them on a plate these days, and the idea for vocal for local is a fast growing trend, hence curating of the menus is done on the basis of locally procured fresh ingredients, which has maximum flavour profile and the menu is given a makeover on the basis of ingredients availability as per their respective season.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

The one ingredient that any kitchen in the Indian subcontinent cannot do without is gold dust popularly known as “Turmeric” native to India and Indonesia since the Vedic era it has been a part of the Indian cuisine for its medicinal qualities, acute colouring abilities and giving the final touch to any Indian preparation has made it an integral part of any commercial or household kitchens across India.

Moreover many Western countries have slowly started to incorporate turmeric as an ingredient into their cuisine after closely monitoring the benefits of the same.