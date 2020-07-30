Chef Anupam Gulati, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Read Article

Your insights on Vocal About Local

I’ve always been a firm believer in the mantra of ‘Think Global, Act Local’. In the globalized society that we live in, it is great to act local. Supporting local benefits the larger food production ecosystem – right from the farmers and smaller agricultural suppliers, to the consumer who can take comfort in knowing that India’s farms and her farmers are working hard to produce nutrient-rich and safe foods that can be enjoyed by your family and theirs.

People are increasingly looking at foods that are organic, home-grown and locally-sourced, and with the recent encouragement being provided by the government, I am optimistic that this will prove to be a great moment for home-grown vendors, initiatives, and brands to shine. It’s also good for business – helping outlets reduce costs, while reducing the carbon footprint and benefiting the environment.

Curating menus at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai using local ingredients

Dining experiences and menus at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai are to an extent led by an ingredient-driven philosophy. While curating our menus at the Hotel, a lot of thought and time is invested into understanding local and regional produce and as to how we can let these shine as the heroes of our culinary culture. At San:Qi – our Pan-Asian restaurant, local ingredients are a game –changer when it comes to elevating the quality of Indian cuisine we serve. The vision we have for this restaurant is to let our guests discover the spirit of Asia through their eyes and taste buds and to this effect we often showcase regional Indian dishes and ancient cooking techniques unchanged by time; featuring the freshest ingredients and with a touch of contemporary.

Café Prato – our sun-filled bistro is not just limited to European classics. In our all-day dining menu, we created a whole section of signature local delights called ‘Streets of Mumbai’. The dishes on this menu are signature specialties from Maharashtra and are made using locally-sourced ingredients. Not only is this a hit with our local audiences but even with our international guests – who are eager to experiment with regional cuisine and can do so in a safe, reassuring manner while dining with us.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Fresh Turmeric – for its versatility, and healing powers. It may rightfully be called as a Superfood today, but in the Indian subcontinent its usage and benefits are well-known over eras of civilization.

Himalayan Salt – salt is the essence of life and out back in the kitchen the Himalayan Salt is a hero! Used for everything from seasoning meats to even desserts, it’s one such ingredient that makes up for the building blocks of the food production world.

Ginger – for its zesty, yet sweet and warm flavour it lends to foods, and for the nutritional value it brings to the table.