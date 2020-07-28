Chef Akshraj Jodha, Executive Chef, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru

Read Article

Menus curated using locally available ingredients is always welcomed by the guests as there are myriad stories associated with them, observes Chef Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor

Your insights on Vocal About Local

With Responsible Luxury at the backbone of our initiatives, ITC Hotels has been an ardent promoter of locally available ingredients. We believe that locally produced food has a higher nutritional value which provides immunity – as they are seasonal and much fresher. They also support the growth of local farmer’s community, resulting in lower carbon footprint. I always ensure that my kitchen uses a lot of locally available vegetables, spices, herbs, etc. to prevent any spoilage and wastage as well.

Curating menus at ITC Windsor using local ingredients

Menus curated using locally available ingredients is always welcomed by the guests as there are myriad stories associated with them. I believe that the experience of a meal is further intensified and appreciated when there are fascinating stories accompanying the food – because nothing brings people together like good food.

Also, as more and more people are becoming conscious of the origin of their food materials, using local produce is a concept that is well-received by many since the items don’t have to travel as long from farm to table.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Being in the Southern region of the country, I think my kitchen cannot work without coconuts. Fresh coconut is one of the most basic and essential ingredients that is not only known for its unique flavor but also its health benefits.