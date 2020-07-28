Read Article

Chef Akshay Naik, Sous Chef, Amanora The Fern Pune, opines that it is their responsibility as a chef to use the ingredients that are locally produced so as to provide food on the table in no time

Your insights on Vocal about Local

Vocal about local is a great mantra given by our Prime minister and for sure it will help largely to our local farmers of our region. Also the local ingredients are easily available and are absolutely fresh with maximum nutrients intact. Also it would help us to reduce us our food costs and we would also get away with chemical preservatives.

The main health benefit of locally grown food is that it’s fresh. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose their nutrients within 24 hours of being picked, so fresher produce is more nutritious. And hence, it is our responsibility as a chef to use the ingredients which are locally produced so as to provide food on the table in no time. This enables us to play around, while the ingredients are fresh and crisp. Also AmanoraThe Fern being an environmentally sensitive hotel group helps us to play a vital role in saving the environment by minimizing transportation and refrigeration

Curating menus at Amanora The Fern Pune

The first thing that came to our minds after hearing ‘Vocal about local’ was the great emphasis and the importance of representation of our local and regional cuisine to our guests. The comfort that we find upon savoring local delicacies is quintessentially amazing. These are the dishes that have always been a major part of our households in Maharashtra and we find great pride in getting such a platform where we can proudly showcase these dishes to our guests.

For the soup say preparing Tomato che saar which is a hearty tomato soup with usage of typical Maharashtrian spices such as Dagadhful which is also known as Blackstone flower. Simply delicious!

Then we have typical local starters such as surali chi vadi or Kothimbir Vadi along with paalak aaliva chi koshimbir which are simple dishes but rich in iron and calcium, enough to fulfill daily nutritive requirement of the same with very profound flavors with great taste.

For the mains say Gavran kadaknath kombdi cha rassa which is made from the very famous black (kadaknath) chicken which has super delicious meat with numerous health benefits such as increasing the red blood cells and haemoglobin! Also its said to cure pulmonary disorders.

Also, the vegetarian main course is the tasty Alu cha phadphada i.e. local Colocasia curry, which is loved in most of the Maharashtrian households along with Puranpoli which is a famous bread cooked in most of the households of Maharashtra during Festivals.

Lastly for the dessert, we are presenting Tulasyukt Shrikhand which is hung yogurt flavoured with holy basil. The basil doesn’t just give a beautiful flavor to the dessert; it also helps in boosting our immunity which is the prime need of the hour.

The whole local meal is like a celebration of Maharashtrian food and it will scintillate your taste buds! And ideally curating such menus will testify our standing for Go local for vocal which is the vision given by our dear prime minister. We all Chefs of our industry will have to be more& more vocal about such local Cuisine promotion to all our guests.

In banquet functions as well we should promote and showcase our local cuisine as much as possible.

All our Hi tea menus consist of local delicacies and favorites. Instead of hi flying menus like Quiche and scones, we have our humble but exciting Vada Pao and Kutch Ki Dabeli, of course we have trimmed the sizes to suit the guest needs.

Culinary skill being an art, we can always find a substitute of the far off ingredients. The creation lies in the mind of the creator and as a Chef, I am sure, I will be able to curate anything and everything that a guest may require and at the same time be a strong supporter for VOCAL for LOCAL.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Salad is a course where freshness plays a vital role in preparation and presentation. Because of which we just cannot do without the fresh baby spinach and watercress from the farms in vicinity of Manjri Village, Pune which are used one of our signatures ‘Toasted Almond Baby Spinach and Watercress salad’.