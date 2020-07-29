Trending now

Chef Abhishek Dhyani, Executive Chef, Cidade de Goa – IHCL SeleQtions

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Vocal About Local is a wonderful opportunity to promote the local ingredients and its broad spectrum potential to substitute commonly imported ingredients., says Chef Abhishek Dhyani, executive chef, Cidade de Goa – IHCL SeleQtions

Your insights on Vocal About Local

It is a wonderful opportunity to promote the local ingredients and its broad spectrum potential to substitute commonly imported ingredients. At Cidade de Goa – IHCL SeleQtions, I am creating a subtly nuanced style of food that celebrates Goa’s rich culinary diversity. In addition, we are bringing to the table an innovative twist to your gourmet experience with a delicate balance of global favourites imbued with exciting local flavours.

Curating menus at your hotel using local ingredients

Café Azul, Cidade de Goa – IHCL SeleQtions

Rich in taste and Goan history, Saraswat cuisine is a gastronomic treasure trove of traditional flavour. At Café Azul, we showcase its authentic flavours in a Saraswat Taat with a wide variety of traditionally prepared Saraswat dishes served on a platter. The dishes showcased are seasonal and are locally procured.

The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Kokum is a key ingredient in Goan cuisine, it is commonly used once sun dried.  It adds a unique pinkish purple hue and has a refreshing sour taste, slightly astringent.

