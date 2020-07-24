Read Article

Chef Abhijit Naik, executive sous chef, The Leela Goa believes that procuring locally grown food is the simplest way to reduce carbon footprint

Your insights on Vocal about Local

We at the Leela Goa strongly believe in using locally grown food as its helps to reduce the carbon footprint because our brand has a commitment to our planet. Procuring locally grown food is the simplest way to address carbon footprint, to create a healthier environment and at the same time provide livelihood for the local community such as farmers.

Goan food doesn’t have to travel too far to arrive on the table in our Jamavar restaurant special Thali. The Leela Goa has as a unique advantage as the resort has river Sal on one side and Arabian sea on the other where fishermen give us the fresh catch and at the same time we have our organic garden where we grow our own food in small quantities which in turn benefits the guests to remain healthy and at the same time build immunity as organic farming has a huge impact on the health and also helps us in the farm to plate concept.

Curating menus at The Leela Goa using local ingredients

Importantly, locally grown food tastes fresher and much better thereby adding value to the dishes on the menu. We not only use a fresh catch of the day (seafood) as we have the advantage of being on the coastal belt but we also give high importance to locally grown vegetables. Monsoon is perhaps the only time when Konkan cuisine is mostly vegetarian (as during the monsoons deep sea fishing is banned) leaving a small window for meat. Availability of ingredients like red spinach, Almeo (locally grown wild mushroom), Nirphanas (breadfruit), Tendli, Turai, java apple, jamun are considered before deciding the menu especially for our Goan Special Thali at Jamavar. But above all, our menus feature vegetables and fruits grown in our own organic garden example, raw papaya from our garden is used in making Som Tham Salad which is a delicacy in Thai cuisine. For us at The Leela Goa, delighting the guests and exceeding guest expectation is of utmost importance while curating menus with local ingredients.



The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

We use quite a few locally grown ingredients in the kitchen like Tepala/Tirpala (famous cousin of Szechuan pepper), Kokum (fruit belonging to the mangosteen family), Tendli (ivy gourd), vanilla pod, papaya , jackfruit, mangoes ( from our garden). But coconuts from our Leela Goa gardens is the most used local ingredient which we cannot do without. Right from welcoming the guest with coconut water, which is considered as a miracle drink as the electrolyte composition helps the body to rehydrate after a long journey, to using coconut to prepare earthy and flavoursome dishes from around the globe.

Coconut is an ingredient which can feature in the recipe as part of any dish. Like in preparing coconut chutneys which are relished with Dosa/ Idli / Medu Wada to the Goan digestive drink of solanchi kadhi, whole meal soup as Burmese khow suey to coconut laden flavourful Goan or Thai curries. The coconut graces the main course too in form of Goan Xacutti preparation, Indonesian Coconut rice with chicken and zucchini, Malay dishes like Rendang to Madagascar Fish Stew. Lastly to finish off with a dessert from Thailand called Thap Thim Krob (water chestnut rubies in sweetened coconut milk) or our very own Goan Patoleo (steamed sweet dish prepared in turmeric leaves made with the help of rice flour, coconut, cardamon and jaggery) which is similar to a traditional Brazilian dish known as Pamonha (a paste made from fresh corn and milk, boiled and then wrapped in corn husks, turned into a dumpling).