Bhasker Kargeti, Executive Chef, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Goa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Bhasker Kargeti, executive chef, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Goa observes that guests are now very cautious with their food intake, which is why we are seeing so many innovative products with a concise ingredient list and menus emphasising on local produce

Your insights on Vocal About Local

Healthier lifestyle, immunity boosting and fresh local produce are the key driving factors currently in the food industry. Guests are now very cautious with their food intake, which is why we are seeing so many innovative products with a concise ingredient list and menus emphasising on local produce. The concept of Vocal About Local further encourages us to adapt to healthier eating habits and is economically supports our local communities.

Curating menus at Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Goa using local ingredients

We have a special curated Goan Saraswat menu comprising of traditional Goan Saraswat cuisine prepared using the local produce. This cuisine presents a vast palette of vegetarian food from its Satvik version, without any onion or garlic, primarily based on seasonal vegetable and fruits.

BLD, Taj Hotel & Convention Center, Goa


The one local ingredient your kitchen cannot do without

Coconut, plays a major role in Goan cuisine as most of the dishes are incomplete without the main ingredient. The nutritional benefits of this wonderful gift of nature are numerous.

