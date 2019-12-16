Business Bytes | Raja Sekhar Reddy and Shishir Gorle, Co-Founders, Squaremeal Foods

Squaremeal Foods, the parent company of two unique restaurants in Mumbai – Mirchi & Mime and Madeira & Mime was founded in 2014 by two first-generation entrepreneurs Raja Sekhar Reddy and Shishir Gorle with a vision to provide employment to 500 SHI (speech and hearing impaired) individuals. They have also established Eklavya Foundation to help train SHI people to make them job-ready for various companies pan-India.

In an exclusive interview, the duo speaks on the vision behind the concept and the challenge of changing the mindsets of corporates to get them to employ SHI recruits.