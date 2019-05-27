Business Bytes | Pankaj Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Rich Graviss Products

Trending now

Being the world’s premier brand to discover non-dairy whipped cream topping brand, New York based Rich Products caters to many countries across continents globally. Pankaj Chaturvedi, ED & CEO, Rich Graviss Products, in an exclusive interview with Express Food & Hospitality underscores the company’s business in India through the JV with Graviss Hospitality; their USP; new stock keeping units (SKUs) catering to the food services segment, and despite being a B2B company how they deliver experiences to the end consumer through their customers.

