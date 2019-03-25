Business Bytes | Gurbaxish Kohli, Vice President – FHRAI & President – HRAWI

FHRAI is committed to providing various activities in the Indian hospitality industry like education and training, research and publication, annual convention to initiate interaction with government officials and stakeholders of the industry. Its four regional chapters, namely, HRAWI, HRANI, HRAEI and SIHRA, voice the needs and concerns of the hospitality players in the region. Gurbaxish Kohli, vice president, FHRAI & president, HRAWI, in an exclusive interview with Express Food & Hospitality spoke at length about the OTA dilemma, GST effect, and training & development programmes taken up by the FHRAI & HRAWI in the recent past.