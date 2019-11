In an exclusive video interview, Florent Rondez, CEO, Swiss Education Group (SEG), speaks about the hospitality education group’s International Recruiters Forum (held in Montreux Switzerland recently) and India as a market for hospitality education.

International Recruiters Forum or IRF is an annual event where students from its six campuses can explore internships with the best brands in the industry. India’s Oberoi Hotels & Resorts (Al Zorah, UAE) was also present at the event.