Business Bytes | Consuls at Melting Pot Consular Corps Charity Carnival

by Steena Joy

The 20th edition of the Melting Pot Consular Corps Charity Carnival was held in Mumbai recently with representation from twenty-nine countries. Melting Pot is a true amalgamation of cultures and cuisines from around the globe. All the funds raised at the Melting Pot this year will be donated to four charities: Cankids, Oscar Foundation, Lions Club and Pragati Pratishthan.

Express Food & Hospitality spoke to the Consuls of New Zealand, Canada, UK, Argentina, and Iceland to get their insights on the event and the unique food products from their countries.

