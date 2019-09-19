Business Bytes | Consuls at Melting Pot Consular Corps Charity Carnival

The 20th edition of the Melting Pot Consular Corps Charity Carnival was held in Mumbai recently with representation from twenty-nine countries. Melting Pot is a true amalgamation of cultures and cuisines from around the globe. All the funds raised at the Melting Pot this year will be donated to four charities: Cankids, Oscar Foundation, Lions Club and Pragati Pratishthan.

Express Food & Hospitality spoke to the Consuls of New Zealand, Canada, UK, Argentina, and Iceland to get their insights on the event and the unique food products from their countries.