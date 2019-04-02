Business Bytes | Chef Vicky Ratnani, Culinary Director, Gourmet Investments (GIPL), a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel

Trending now

by Steena Joy

Being a chef for ocean liner company Cunard and helming the largest kitchen at sea, working with 37 nationalities and cooking for Queen Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela and Rod Stewart has made Vicky Ratnani a celebrity chef but he likes to call himself ‘ a chef who is celebrated for his food’.

In his current role as culinary director with Gourmet Investments (GIPL) a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, he curates the menus for Pizza Express, The Bandra Project, The Runway Project, The Market Project, The Poona Project, Ministry of Crab and Nihonbash. An exclusive interview with Chef Vicky on his thoughts on sustainability and growing organically.

