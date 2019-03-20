Business Bytes | Chef Matteo Fontana, Corporate Chef, Le Cirque

Chef Matteo Fontana, Corporate Chef, Le Cirque, an alumnus of the prestigious Instituto Carlo Porta in Milan, has honed his skills in the kitchens of some of the most illustrious Michelin-starred establishments in Italy. The turning point of his career, however, came in 2014, where he received the opportunity to be a part of the pre-opening team of Le Cirque in Abu Dhabi. It was his passion and dedication that got him noticed by the Maccioni family, who then invited him to head the kitchens of Le Cirque in India. In an exclusive interview inside the upscale Le Cirque Signature restaurant at the Leela Mumbai, Chef Matteo talks about the subject closest to his heart – Food.