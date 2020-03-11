Trending now

Business Bytes | Chef Gaggan Anand, Michelin Star Restaurateur

by Steena Joy
Gaggan Anand is often referred to as the rebellious chef having appeared on the popular docu-series Chef’s Table on Netflix, in which his episode was nominated for an Emmy Award. Born in Kolkata, he went to the Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Trivandrum. Anand interned with Chef Ferran Adrià’s research team at elBulli in Spain and moved to Bangkok. In 2019, Anand closed his award-winning restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok which won two Michelin stars and was ranked as World no.4 on The World’s 50 Best List and later opened ‘Gaggan Anand’ in the same city. Anand is an investor in restaurants such as Suhring, Gaa, Meatlicious and Mihara Tofuten amongst others. He is also mentor to Culinary Culture, a new venture that launched recently in India.

In an exclusive interview with Steena Joy, Chef Gaggan Anand shares his insights on the Indian culinary scene and what is needed to put it on the global map.

