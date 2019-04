Asif Iqbal Burza, President of Pahalgam Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association (PHROA) and Managing Director, Ahad Hotels and Resorts which owns the Fortune Resort Heevan, Srinagar and WelcomHotel Pine and Peak Pahalgam – Member ITC’s Hotel Group speaks exclusively to Express Food & Hospitality about the local industry and asserts that Kashmir is as safe a destination as any in India.