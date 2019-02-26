Business Bytes | Anmol Ahluwalia, General Manager, Taj North Goa – Taj Fort Aguada and Taj Holiday Village

Located on Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Taj Fort Aguada Goa is built on the ramparts of a 16th century Portuguese fortress, Fort Aguada. It was not only Goa’s first luxury hotel, opening its doors to guests in 1974, but it was also the host hotel for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 1983. In an exclusive interview at the Banyan Tree restaurant in Taj Holiday Village Goa, Anmol Ahluwalia, General Manager, Taj North Goa – Taj Fort Aguada and Taj Holiday Village speaks about how the hospitality market has evolved in India’s most famous beach destination.