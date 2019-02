Terry Jenkinson, Head of Culinary Arts at Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy, Namibia was here in India recently as mentor of the Namibian candidate for the Young Chef Olympiad competition organised by the International Institute of Hospitality Management (IIHM) in the Pune Campus. In an exclusive interview, he speaks about the competition’s takeaways and the similarities between Indian and Namibian cuisines and why he wants Indian celebrity chefs to come visit his country.