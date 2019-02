A famous face on MasterChef India, Chef Ajay Chopra has worked with some of the most prestigious names around the world like Gordon Ramsay and Angela Harn. As chef turned entrepreneur, today he is busy as a food and restaurant consultant having found the perfect balance between work and life. Express Food & Hospitality met with him for an exclusive interview to get his insights on his 20 year journey in this industry and why he is excited about his popular YouTube series Big Daddy Chef