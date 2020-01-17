Minor International to operate eight high-end hotels in Europe

Minor International (MINT) through its subsidiary NH Hotel Group (NHH), it will operate a unique portfolio of eight high-end hotels with a total of 1,115 rooms in prime locations in Europe – in Italy, France, Czech Republic and Hungary. NHH will lease the hotels from Covivio, a leading European real estate investor. The hotels will be rebranded to MINT and NHH’s hotel brands, including Anantara and NH Collection, following an extensive repositioning work programme to be pursued by Covivio in all the properties in the coming months.

The hotels, formerly the prestigious Boscolo portfolio, consists of six iconic properties, including Palazzo Naiadi in Rome, Italy; The Carlo IV in Prague, Czech Republic; Hotel Plaza in Nice, France; The NY Palace and The NY Residence in Budapest, Hungary; and Grand Hotel Dei Dogi in Venice, Italy; and two premium hotels in Italy, namely Bellini Hotel in Venice and Palazzo Gaddi in Florence.

After the acquisition by Covivio of the eight hotels, NHH will operate this high-end hotel portfolio under a long-term sustainable lease contract. The closing of the transaction is expected to be fully complete by the end of the first half of 2020. The handover of the hotels will take place at the same time of the closing, except for the hotels in Florence and Nice, which are currently under a full refurbishment, and expected to be completed by June 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

“MINT and NHH have been leveraging on both parties’ strengths for cross-expansion. We are very excited about the potential of the Anantara brand in Europe. Anantara’s brand strength, coupled with NHH’s strong relationship with real estate investors has enabled us to expand our luxury hotel portfolio in Europe at a much faster pace. Following the launch of Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Spain in July and the signing in October of a hotel in Dublin, Ireland, to be rebranded to Anantara in 2020, this strategic transaction will notably strengthen the presence of our luxury Anantara brand in key privileged destinations in Europe,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of MINT and CEO of Minor Hotels.