The Khyber Himalayan Resort, Gulmarg

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Khyber Himalayan Resort in Gulmarg is a must visit resort in winter for ski-lover. Located at a small walk away from the Gondola it offers breathtaking views of Mount Affarwat. Spread over 7 acres of a sylvan coniferous forest, this 85-room resort gives a finest luxury experience, designed to pamper its customers with plush interiors, fine cuisine and restorative treatments at The Khyber Spa by L’Occitaine. One can also ski on some of Asia’s finest slopes in winter, trek and picnic through unspoilt forests and flower bedecked meadows in spring on the world’s highest golf course. The resorts is paradise in every season of the year.

