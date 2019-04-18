Prainha Resort by the Sea is picturesque boutique resort strategically located at Dona Paula in North Goa and is just 3.4 km away from attractions like Miramar Beach, and 12 km from Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. Its 45 elegant rooms come equipped with free Wi-Fi, plush interiors and seating areas with expansive views of the sea. Cottages have antique furnishings; some offer 4-poster beds and sea views.The resort also offers free parking and breakfast. Other facilities include a poolside restaurant, an outdoor pool, and a picturesque lawn ideal for intimate weddings. The resort also has a business centre, and an on-site doctor.