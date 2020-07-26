Weekend Getaway: CGH Earth Wayanad Wild

Read Article

Wayanad Wild is a quaint spot amidst the rainforests of Lakkidi in the Western Ghats of Wayanad in Kerala. Majestic landscapes, lush greenery, gurgling streams and the occasional wild encounter surrounds the property located in the heart of the woods.

Situated in the heart of the rainforest, with rooms peeking out of the treetops and an infinity pool tipping over into foliage, Wayanad Wild brings you closer to nature. While we can provide you with information on Jeep safaris, the wilderness offers the most exciting experiences when explored on foot. You can identify interesting plants and small animals on guided tours with a naturalist and if bird watching is your thing, the canopy offers up rare migratory birds for spotting. A Wayanad Wild holiday is family-friendly. Children can discover their love for the great outdoors through various hands-on activities. Guests can engage in light treks into the woods, hiking to neighbouring hillocks, cycling, and an engaging tour of the neighbouring tea factory. Zip lining and bamboo rafting in the river can be arranged outside the resort on request. The recreation centre with indoor games ensures that children are well entertained even in the evening hours while views of star-filled skies await them at night.

The spacious rooms at Wayanad Wild are well-equipped with modern facilities and amenities. Thanks to the chill Wayanadan hills, the rooms do not need air-conditioning. The balconies offer a stunning view of the tree lines further down the slope. Salvaged ship-wood and bamboo accessories lend a warm and earthy counterpoint to the light steel structures that are built without removing the trees on the sloped terrain.

Wayanad Wild is close to the edge of a forest reserve where the greens appear unbounded. No television screen can match this natural spectacle and as such the rooms do not have a TV.

Meals at Wayanad Wild are understated yet unusual in their makeup and wholesomeness. Here too, like at all other CGH Earth resorts, local is central to the culinary vision. The chef, who has now been with the company for over three decades, understands this very well and dutifully visits the local markets to make the seasonal purchases himself. The fish is fresh and comes straight from the harbour and from the river. A specialty here is Kingfish, stuffed with chillies and small onions, that makes for a flavourful repast. The rice most often served is Paalthondi, native to the district, and the special Bamboo rice that is painstakingly gathered and cleaned to make the local rice pudding, Payasam.

The chef gives local cuisine local cuisine a healthy twist with wheat bran Puttu, Pazhampori encased in ragi, and millet Upma and Payasam. The hallmark of the menu here is the merging of delicious innovation with wholesomeness. There is no bar service at Wayanad Wild but its naturalists will definitely liven up the nights with stories of this biodiversity hotspot and night walks to spot some of the nocturnal creatures.