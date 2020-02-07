Trending now

Spotlight

‘We plan to expand Sadda Pind all across the nation especially South India’

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
In an exclusive interview, Ish Gambhir, owner, Sadda Pind, speaks about
the vision behind the concept

What was the inspiration behind Sadda Pind?
The idea was to bring something to life that represents the heart of Punjab and it’s unique tradition and culture. In Sadda Pind you get to experience all of this as we were able to bind of all it at one place.

Why locate it in Amritsar?
Sadda Pind is a Punjabi cultural village and Amritsar is the soul of Punjab. People here connect to it culturally more than anywhere else in India and also we wanted to stay in touch with our roots.

How does it benefit community and the artisans?
Sadda Pind has been benefitting the community through telling people about the deep culture and tradition of punjab. Different activities and shows help people within as well as outside the community to understand the uniqueness of Punjabi culture. It also provides a huge platform for the artisans to represent and showcase their talent and reach out to maximum people.

Future plans for Sadda Pind?
We plan to expand Sadda Pind all across the nation especially South India. We want them to understand and experience our cultural beauty and traditions.

