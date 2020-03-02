‘The maximum produce we use at Vedic is purely organic and the inclination is for the support of local farmers’

Read Article

Vedic, the new restaurant at Westin Rajarhat Kolkata offers guests an holistic dining experience that supports local farmers and introduces the palate to ancient grains and home style cooking. Chef Vivek Kalia, executive chef, Westin Rajarhat Kolkata, explains the USP of the restaurant and how the menus are curated

What was the inspiration behind Vedic?

Vedic can be said to be the backbone to the F&B at Westin Rajarhat Kolkata. We find the essence of the vedas in the inscriptions and shlokas on each floor of the hotel from the 11th to the 31st. The thought process of the owner Mr Kanoria has been on the basics and thought process of the vedas, and signifies the real essence of back to the roots. The menu has been curated by celebrity chef Ajay Chopra bringing in the four pillars of Seasonality, Regionality, Home Food and Tradition through a fusion of flavours and modern presentation aiming at the overall holistic wellness.

What is the USP of the restaurant?

The USP of the restaurant is the whole experience which has been thoughtfully articulated keeping in mind the ingredients and the evolution of the plated Indian food – the regionality, seasonal produce, homestyle cooking and back to the roots principles.

How are the menus curated? Where are the ingredients sourced from? Tell us about the hydroponic garden inside the restaurant?

The menus are carefully designed keeping in mind the regional amalgamation of various Indian cuisines,seasonal produce keeping in mind a very sustainable approach, home style fundamental of cooking techniques and back to the roots principles. The idea is the evolution of food keeping in mind these principles. The sourcing of ingredients is local, sustainable and organic and as fresh as possible. Straight from the farm to the table, regional organic produce to give the best available seasonal vegetables and offering unheard grains to the customer, all these principles are always in our minds.

The hydroponic garden at the highest point in the city is a addon asset to the restaurant. The produce is used in the menu to add aroma and health benefits to the carefully curated selection.

Why choose Kolkata for Vedic?

With growing interest in vegetarian cuisine Kolkata is the perfect place for the a restaurant as unique as Vedic.

What has been the response from guests?

We have received a spectacular response from our guests for the experience and the moments we create at Vedic. It’s a combination of food ,style, presentation and drama.

Sustainability at Vedic

The maximum produce we use at Vedic is purely organic and the inclination is for the support of local farmers.

Be it ghee or cold pressed oil or vinegar or the grains – the idea is to support the farmers and bring the best produce straight to the customer’s plate.

Dining with the GMs

Recently Westin Rajarhat Kolkata and Express Food & Hospitality hosted a dinner for general managers of leading hotels in the City of Joy at Nori, the hotel’s Pan Asian restaurant. Esteemed guests included Debashis Brahma, DOSM, Holiday Inn Kolkata; Sandeep Basu, Area GM, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts; Shubhash Sinha, GM, Westin Rajarhat Kolkata; Abhishek Sachdev, Hotel Manager, Faifield by Marriott Kolkata; Jameson Solomon, GM, Swissotel Kolkata; Mukesh Verma, GM, Lemon Tree Premier – Kolkata; Michael Hawkins, Counsellor (Agriculture & Agrifood) & Senior Trade Commissioner, High Commission of Canada; Chef Michael Swamy; Chef Gautam Chaudhury and Chef Uttam Gomes.