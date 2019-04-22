Ritu Bajaj, Director, Abby Lighting

Trends in hospitality lighting segment

The hospitality industry is growing in leaps and bounds which is apparent from one of the recent KPMG reports which says that the tourism and hospitality industry is contributing to 7.5 per cent to the country’s GDP. While trying to stay on top of the competition and ensuring maximum customer comfort and enhancing experiences, hoteliers are faced with harsh realities of high energy bills. A shift towards efficient lighting is one way of energy saving, where LEDs are playing a huge role over the earlier halogen bulbs and fluorescent lighting. Moreover, the modern traveller today (largely the millennials) is defining the hospitality trends, and smart and connected lighting is one such necessity which is fulfilled by LEDs. Eco-friendly practices are becoming the norm and many hotels are installing solar panels as they focus on renewable energy sources.

Sustainability

Sustainable environment is not an option, it is a responsibility. Thus by adopting LEDs for their lighting requirements, the hospitality industry is doing its bit towards a greener environment. LED lamps and tubes not only consume a fraction of the energy consumed by halogen bulbs, they have a much higher lifespan and contain no mercury thus reducing the carbon footprint.

Role of technology in lighting

Lighting controls have assumed a lot of significance in the hospitality industry. Every hotelier recently, is trying to compete to provide personalised experiences to their guests. Creating a unique and memorable experience for them becomes a key to ensuring customer loyalty.

With influx of LEDs, we are looking at lights that can be controlled creating an ambience at the touch of a button on a smartphone. Dimmers can be used for adjusting the lights as per moods, intensity of light can be tuned from warm to cool and many more such possibilities. This means a space can be stretched from a meeting or a conference room to a party room with appropriate lighting controls thus enabling a visionary hotelier to create properties with multi-dimensional concepts.

