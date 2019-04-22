Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group

Trends in hospitality lighting segment

Hotels and restaurants form a huge industry and lighting plays a very crucial role in the overall aesthetics of a hotel/ restaurant. Additionally, with government regulations having become more stringent, the expectation from hoteliers to incorporate more environment-friendly solutions in their construction and operations is increasing. There is a whole new shift towards LED today, which was earlier for CFLs due to benefits such as energy efficiency, long-lasting properties and cost effectiveness.

From an overall perspective, the lighting of hotel spaces needs to be well managed. Today, many organisations conduct business meetings, events and seminars in hotels, hence there is a need to help facilitate presentations and other requirements. Interestingly, IoT-enabled LED smart lights are also gaining momentum and are attracting attention of the hospitality sector.

Sustainability

We at Syska, believe in creating a sustainable environment by promoting and accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient and environment-friendly lighting solutions. In keeping with this mission, we offer a vast range of specialised greenfield eco-friendly LED lighting solutions, which consume up to 70 per cent less power. They are designed to have a negligible impact on the environment. In fact, these lights are completely free of toxic components like mercury, lead and glass. We are constantly upgrading our products and solutions to cater to the growing needs of hospitality brands. We also offer ceiling lights, down lights, décor lights that are used in hotels and restaurants which are aesthetically appealing.

Role of technology in lighting

Smart lighting technology has witnessed the arrival of voice assistants tailored for hotels and restaurants. Whether it is a massive hotel chain or a single boutique hotel, hoteliers cannot ignore the latest trends that are emerging in the hospitality industry. Smart lighting makes it possible to experiment with endless arrays of colours and temperatures, and as such, one single bulb – or a set of bulbs on the same network – can cater to every scenario, season, or event. Syska offers smart lights that are controlled by voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Each and every device is becoming smart now and hence hospitality sector needs to be at par with new technologies to serve customers better.

Recent projects

We have an in-house team of light planners and experts who study the light requirements for various projects like airports, townships, commercial setups, hotels, railway stations, etc. Basis the detailed reports, we suggest the LED applications which not only delivers the fundamental benefit of light consuming lesser power but also elevates the overall aesthetics of the setup.