Pure Room: Sanitising technology

What began as a novel technology for niche use in the pharmaceutical industry, has now evolved to include the hospitality industry with implementation at large in various luxury hotels, including Taj, North Goa By Anmol Ahluwalia

For every housekeeper and general manager, one of the most important aspects of running a hotel is cleanliness and hygiene. Coupled with microbiology and so many international standards, it has now become extremely prudent that all hotels follow utmost care in providing, clean, hygienic and defect free rooms to their guests.

Keeping this in mind, one of the many things which we have introduced in Taj, North Goa is a Pure Room concept. Pioneered by the ever evolving and demanding pharmaceutical industry, this concept has now found space in the Indian hospitality landscape. The backbone of Pure Room is the technology – DSX, which puts sanitisation levels at par with pharmaceutical clean rooms.

Having been test-piloted at a couple of Taj properties, this technology is now being implemented across Taj in North Goa. As the weeks progressed, the hotels have now witnessed first-hand efficacy of this new technology and have expanded the scope of work, giving access to full rooms, common areas and kitchens. Pure Room works on sanitising hotel surfaces in a “pure” manner, without the use of any chemicals or other toxic compounds.

Pure Room is a WHO and Diversey E-Cristal compliant sanitisation service that makes rooms allergy-free and visibly as good as new, eliminating pathogens and odours. It is similar to an advanced deep cleaning process and makes the housekeeping department’s job easier. The results are outstanding, assuring high customer satisfaction. This can also be validated by performance using real-time swab test meters, which is particularly useful during audits – provide placards for placements in guest rooms (for customer awareness) and certificates to client hotels. Each room needs to execute the Pure Room procedure only once a month.

The delpoyment

Pure Room deployment includes one DSX Dry-Steam Sanitiser, one OZ3 Ozone Sanitiser and two trained operators i.e. Sanitisation specialists. The DSX converts four litres of water into 400 litres of super-heated dry-steam, releases it onto the surface at a pressure of 600 kilopascals, thereby killing all pathogens upon contact and loosening any dirt. Consequently, the OZ3 uses palladium plates to replicate the process of a thunderstorm in order to naturally convert atmospheric air into low-concentration ozone gas, which kills all air-borne bacteria and neutralises odours before disintegrating into pure oxygen – all within ten minutes.

ATP bacterial validation swab-test meters are available to Pure Room teams in each city, whenever needed and have standardised per-room pricing across all properties. Pure Room operators report to the deputy executive housekeeper or the assigned executive from the housekeeping department on a day-to-day basis. With the Pure Room sanitisation process, each room takes between 45 to 60 minutes to complete, including flooring, tiled surfaces, carpets, curtains, beds, sofas chairs, interior glass and bathrooms.

The Pure Room technology is also useful for kitchens, where DSX machines clean everything from chopping boards to stainless steel (SS) fixtures, eliminating grease and sticky surfaces, thereby making the SS surfaces shine like new.

Continuous implementation of Pure Room makes rooms allergy free and reduces the required frequency of carpet shampooing, curtain washing, upholstery polishing and glass cleaning, thereby creating significant cost savings for users as well as helping hotels achieve their sustainability goals by saving water and reducing usage of chemicals.

Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa within the IHCL Group uses Pure Room across conference and banquet halls, elevators, lobbies and other common areas. Apart from this, the resorts have also put in place various other measures to enhance the look and feel of the individual properties.

(The author is GM- Taj North Goa, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa)