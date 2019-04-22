Let there be Light

The hospitality industry has always been a guzzler of energy in a bid to provide guests with hassle-free services, be it in terms of attaining the desired temperature, seamless entertainment, or keeping the hallways and rooms well-lit. In any operational hotel building, electricity accounts for more than 50 per cent of total energy utilisation and is used for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting system, etc., as reported in the guidebook titled ‘Energy Management In Your Hotel’ by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Express Food & Hospitality spoke to industry experts to learn the current trends and the role of technology and their insights on sustainability

By Akshay Nayak

Radeesh Shetty, Founder, The Purple Turtles

Trends in hospitality lighting segment

Hospitality industry has come a long way in terms of the keen interest and the sheer awareness of lighting and ambience for a space. Lighting plays an important role in setting the mood and creating a look.

Industrial appearance for all bars is passé, designers and architects are spending a lot more time and money in carefully curating the looks of any site such as specialised thematic looks from a Japanese, Korean restaurant to an Italian cafe, recreating the look of their origin and with modular concepts such as Social, a co-working space during the day and restro-bar by night, the decor and lighting has really enhanced the overall aesthetics.

Sustainability

There are two aspects to look at sustainability in terms of lighting.

One is the type of light fixtures such as the use of eco-friendly LED.

Secondly, the conscious choice of companies to source locally. Not just the material but also working with artisans for products and graffiti, etc. People these days are well travelled and are a lot more aware about different sustainable materials like various fibres such as jute, cane, bamboo, paper.

At The Purple Turtles, all our lights are LED compatible. We work with architects for thought-through lighting plans from functional to decorative lighting. Also, we have a large sustainable material palette of cane, fabric, all manufactured and sourced locally.

Role of technology in lighting

There’s a huge shift in LED segment because of research with newer products, constant innovations, variety of colours, quality, and even automation which is no more an expensive or a rigorous task. These LEDs are app-compatible with smart phones and can be easily used to create moods. Lighting plays an important role in setting the mood of a place and creating an ambience.

Recent projects

We work with brands who customise large fixtures. We have an extensive material palette: from paper to glass to fabric, there’s a wide variety to choose from.

We have done a lot of projects with tailor-made lighting for brands like Burma Burma, Koko, Foo Mumbai, 1Q1, Hangover, Reservoire, Bombay Brasserie, etc.