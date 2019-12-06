A synergy of professionalism and humanitarianism

The annual event of PPFI saw the ‘Sadhbhavana’ fund being set up

New Delhi-based Purchasing Professionals Forum – India (PPFI) recently organised its annual event Synergy 2019 at the Le Meridien in the capital. PPFI is a fraternity of purchasing professionals across the HoReCa sector, supporting in training and development of various purchasing functions. The event was attended by PPFI members, hospitality vendors and leading industry veterans. The keynote address was given by KB Kachru, chairman emeritus and principal advisor- South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Kachru advised procurement professionals to treat the vendors as associates and partners in the business. He also urged PPFI members to harness technology for procurement functions. PPFI also announced the launch of a humanitarian initiative called ‘Sadhbhavana’ , a fund to support families of professional purchase managers. In instances of a fatality, the fund will offer a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the purchase professional. Amarjit Singh Ahuja, founder and president of PPFI in his address informed that the Forum has been grown in terms of members with more than 80 members joining PPFI in the last one year. He said that PPFI will strive to build “smart purchase professionals” for the hospitality industry.