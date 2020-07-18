A beautiful manor house in Sussex, once the home to poet Shelley

Read Article

Set amid 120 acres of beautiful parkland stands to Jacobean manor Alexander House & Utopia Spa – a majestic manor turned modern retreat. Member of the Small Hotels of the World (SLH), Alexander House has been awarded the highest hotel accolade, 5 Red Stars. Alexander House joins just 49 other hotels in England with this rating. Other Five Red Star hotels include Claridge’s, The Dorchester and The Ritz in London.

Alexander House owners, Peter & Deborah Hinchcliffe, have made sure that inside and out, the hotel has all the elements of a luxury escape, with sublime vistas, a choice of Rosette-awarded restaurants and the celebrated Utopia Spa.

Upstairs, individually styled bedrooms blend contemporary, designer décor with homely warmth – and boast picture-perfect countryside views. The exclusive Cedar Lodge Suites are private residences.

Most come with a balcony or terrace to make the most of the outlook, while luxury bathrooms feature oversized tubs for two, rainfall showers and his and hers vanity units.

The Gatehouse is another two-bedroom, two-bathroom private residence in the grounds of Alexander House. A unique experience, The Gatehouse blends the privacy of a private residence with the luxury of a hotel stay, with full concierge services including fridge filler and breakfast hampers, chef prepared meals, shopping delivery services and more – even barbecue packs and cocktail classes!

The Gatehouse is situated in a copse of mature woodland in the Alexander House estate. Reached by private pathway via the tennis court by foot, the Gatehouse is surrounded by sun-drenched terraces, perfect for barbecues and al fresco living.

Inside the property, guests will find an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, with orangery and gas fire. Decorated in the hotel’s luxurious signature style, The Gatehouse blends teals, purples and neutrals with indulgent natural materials.

The Master Suite is complete with a handmade British super-king bed and beautiful en-suite with free-standing tub and drench shower. The second bedroom is set with twin beds and also benefits from an en-suite bathroom.

Things to do

There are classic historic houses to explore, vineyards to meander through and golf clubs nearby. In summer, step into the stunning gardens and savour a classic afternoon tea, stylish cocktails or al fresco dining. Just 10 minutes from Alexander House and the namesake of one of our private dining suites, Wakehurst Place is a remarkable destination for any budding botanists. Home to the Millenium Seed Bank, Wakehurst boasts over 500 acres of planting. Norbury Park Farm en route, and find out how they make their famous Norbury Blue & Dirty Vicar cheeses.

Utopia Spa

The spa has Grecian-inspired interiors and water-based therapies, working with the renowned Temple Spa & ila products.

The spa features 25 treatment rooms including three couple treatment rooms, relaxation lounges, bubble tubs and pools and a bespoke outdoor barrel sauna and hot tub.

Covid-safe

Due to Covid, the hotel’s usual scatter cushions are taking a breather to make cleaning the rooms to the highest disinfection level possible. The usual in-room literature will be removed, but guests will be to find all they need on the hotel’s App which it is developing. Turndown service and mid-stay cleans will be done at the guest’s discretion rather than automatically.