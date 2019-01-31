Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Latest Updates Spa & Wellness World

Hard Rock Hotel Goa launches Rock Spa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hard Rock Hotel Goa, has recently launched its most awaited Rock Spa to provide guests with the ultimate escape from reality. The new spa offers a complete sensory experience with rejuvenating and authentic treatments alongwith the brand’s signature rhythm and motion massage.

The intricately adorned spa features two newly designed treatment rooms with a special room dedicated for rhythm and motion treatments. Guests can choose from a host of spa services and wellness packages like manicures, pedicures, full body treatments and massages, including deep tissue, sole revival, athletic and therapeutic restoration needs.

Speaking at the launch of the new spa, Vikas Sharma, vice-president, operations, Hard Rock Hotel Goa, said, “Goa is home to many globetrotters and soul-seekers, looking for a place to relax, unwind and put down their backpack. We are delighted that the new Rock Spa will offer guests a unique and all-encompassing experience giving them a new lease of life during their holiday. At Hard Rock, we focus a lot on health and wellness through our SoundBody program which already has Body Rock and Rock Om in place. Rock Spa is our latest addition to this multifaceted umbrella of holistic health.”

The new spa features the brand’s signature rhythm & motion menu of spa services offering the world’s first fully immersive music-centric treatments that utilises amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns. This ground-breaking experience will take guests on a rhythmic massage journey, a bass vibrations ripple through the massage table as treble beats come from above, sending pulses through the body and leaving guests feeling energised and invigorated.

Related posts

Indian hospitality market to hit US$13 bn, online hotels to become US$ 4 bn market

Mohit Rathod

​Panel on Food Retail ​at Express Food & Hospitality in Mumbai says future is going to be ‘phygital’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Winter Restaurant Week to start in Washington DC on January 14, 2019

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More