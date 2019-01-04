World’s first official The Nutella Cafe in Chicago

US-based The Nutella Cafe is the world’s first restaurant from Ferrero, the maker of Nutella. The cafe is known for grabbing a quick coffee on the way to work or looking for a new lunch spot. The menu comprises an array of all-day dishes designed to take your taste experience to new and delicious heights. The menu features ample amounts of the popular hazelnut spread, crêpes, croissants, gelato, baguettes, waffles, pancakes and French toast that come slathered with Nutella.It also offers a selection of savory crêpes, panini, salads and soups that should satisfy anyone who doesn’t want to indulge their sweet tooth.