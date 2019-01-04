Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

We need to make our future chefs…

The challenges facing modern bakeries

People on the move

Restaurant of the Week

World’s first official The Nutella Cafe in Chicago

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

US-based The Nutella Cafe is the world’s first restaurant from Ferrero, the maker of Nutella. The cafe is known for grabbing a quick coffee on the way to work or looking for a new lunch spot. The menu comprises an array of all-day dishes designed to take your taste experience to new and delicious heights. The menu features ample amounts of the popular hazelnut spread, crêpes, croissants, gelato, baguettes, waffles, pancakes and French toast that come slathered with Nutella.It also offers a selection of savory crêpes, panini, salads and soups that should satisfy anyone who doesn’t want to indulge their sweet tooth.

Related posts

SodaBottleOpenerWala, Hyderabad

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Zega, Hyderabad

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Nazaara, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More