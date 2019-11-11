Replete with a wide range of labels of spirits, ambient music and the familiar whiffs of scrumptious food along with a pool table laid out in front of you, the newly opened The Bigg Small Café + Bar is an inimitable venture that promises to let you unwind and recuperate with big drinks.

From the team behind Butterfly High (BKC), which includes owner Nikita Poojari along with managing partners Nikhil Rochlani, Dhaval Udeshi & Pawan Shahri, this newly launched café + bar is located in the heart of Andheri at Sakinaka. The interiors are laced with chic upholstery along with classic era chandeliers, letting you soak in the subtle lights. The themed bar focuses on bulk buying alcohol (quarters, pictures, house sangria jugs, big cocktails) i.e. ‘Bigg’ drinks, paired with small plates of scrumptious global cuisine. A ‘Bigg’ at The Bigg Small Cafe and Bar is 180 ml, whilst a small is 30 ml. But here’s the catch – Instead of paying 250 INR for a 30 ml shot of vodka, you can buy a ‘Bigg’ 180 ml shot for just 1200 INR. Six drinks at the price of five, hence you buy more and pay less.

Speaking about the launch, Poojari and Shahri, jointly said, “At the Bigg Small Café + Bar, we understand the need to take a break and ensure that everyone who walks in our door leaves feeling invigorated and revitalized. By combining the comforting ambience with our own take on Modern Indian, Asian and European cuisines, we intend to provide an ethereal bar and food experience for our customers. With large portion of drinks and small plates of appetizers at an affordable price to suit everyone’s afterhours needs, our goal is to become the one stop escape place for this city that never sleeps.”

Helmed by executive chef Vinayak Patil who has over 15+ years of experience with well-known names such as Butterfly High and Shiv Sagar, The Bigg Small Café + Bar uses the finest of local produce & ingredients across categories to provide soulful food. The restaurant not only specialises in recreating popular Indian dishes but also prides itself on giving it a modern touch with their unrivalled cooking techniques. Some of their signature offerings that you must have include BIGG Quarters, enormous Sangria and Cocktail pitchers, LLIITs and an extensive shots menu along with crowd favorites such as Sri Lankan Hopper, Ghee Roast Pita Pockets, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Oil Flat Bread to name a few.