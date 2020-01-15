Natraj Hospitality has franchised Mumbai’s Radio Bar to open an outlet in Chembur. Radio Bar in Chembur will boast an elaborate menu, the ever-famous cocktails, bigger space to frolic in and an all-day access from afternoon till the wee hours of the night.

Known as one of Mumbai’s finest and oldest go-to joints for thumping music, crème de la crème visitors and a breath-taking experience, Radio Bar has been synonymous with panache ever since Mumbai learnt how to lead the dance floor. After revamping their ambience and the menu from ground zero, Radio Bar reopened in Khar earlier this year to thankful sighs of relief and joyous fist bumps. The Khar outlet not only witnessed boundless success, but also set up a foundation for a more adventurous second outlet in Chembur.

Commenting on the Chembur launch, owner Nikhil Merani said, “Radio Bar has over the years amassed a loyal fanbase that knows what we stand for and opening our second home in Chembur just felt like a natural fit, because it is a great locality. We are excited to make this our first all-day Radio Bar and do justice to it through our inimitable menu and cocktails and a sense of belonging that will linger for a lifetime.”

Radio Bar Chembur will house exclusive cocktails such as Billie Gin, Kokum together and Tequira Tequira to make you burn the dance floor without a care in the world. Savour delectable dishes such as the Steamed Spicy Edamame, the Shikaari Gosht Kalimiri and the five spice Cantonese chicken bao for a kick of flavour, Crumb Tempura Cottage Cheese Roll with Jalapeno Mayo and Togarashi and Grilled Chicken Skewer in Heaven Facing Hot Sauce.