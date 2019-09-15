New menu at Gaylord Mumbai

Inspired by the European bistro-like dining ambience, Mumbai’s landmark restaurant Gaylord has introduced new scrumptious menu that includes a delightful amalgamation of spices, meats paired with high spirited cocktails, hence creating a setting ideal for engaging conversations. Gaylord Mumbai showcases potted palms in the garden area, a beautiful wooden trellis, old-world wrought iron chairs and Italian marble table tops which serves as a calm ambience although located right beside the hustle-bustle of the Mumbai streets. At Gaylord Mumbai, the cuisine is a subtle mix of North Indian and Continental.

The new menu includes a range of lip-smacking appetisers to wholesome sizzlers which will have one satiated for long. Appetisers like Paneer Imlidar, Joojeh Kebabs, Dahi Cheese Rolls, and Kulhar Ki Tangdi, make sure that the smoky, mild flavours of the herbs and spices hit the mouth’s palate, savouring which is worthwhile. The mains including Chicken Hanky Shanky Korma, Blue Cheese Naan with Dal Bukhara and Virgin Steak Virgina which are the carefully curated by the chefs at Gaylord Mumbai to give you that authentic Maharaja platter experience and also to take you on a gastronomic tour to the European delicacies. The hospitable staff highly recommends their malai kulfi which is rich in flavours, but a dash of more calories with a bowl of those irresistible Gulab Jamuns infused with nuts cannot be ignored.

Gaylord has been maintaining its legacy in Mumbai for its succulent kebabs, aromatic curries, fresh seafood from the Arabian Sea, steaming biryanis, and a spread of Indian naans & breads. Classical continental dishes such as Chicken a la Kiev, Lobster Thermidor, Lamb Stroganoff, vegetable Au Gratin, Vegetable Irish Stew, etc, are celebrated by the loyal guests of Gaylord.