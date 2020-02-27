Kenzen, Bandra

Read Article

Kenzen, Mumbai’s latest Sushi and Tempura Bar has recently opened as a testament to the Japanese culinary craftsmanship.

The creation of two childhood friends- Tanuj Bhambri and Joy Gohil, Kenzen is a powerful recipe of Chef Bhambri’s culinary prowess and Gohil’s command over catering to the whims of the audiences. After initially toying with the idea of a delivery kitchen, both the co-owners decided to go all hands in.

Kenzen is homely and intimate, with minimal yet sophisticated ambience. Clean and aesthetic, Kenzen reflects its selective menu with mastered dishes. The attendants are friendly, attentive and connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine.

For the vegetarians, the Avocado cream cheese, Asparagus tempura maki or veg fried rice in oyster sauce will ensure no FOMO. For the hardcore Asian lovers, pick from Salmon Avocado Sushi that is not only light and refreshing but also has wasabi and pickled ginger for that hearty goodness, Soft Shell Crab Roll with remarkable plating and a flavorful explosion in your mouth, or the Chicken katsu curry and Prawns in yuzu butter with garlic fried rice. The desserts are also flavoursome like the Japanese Cotton Cheesecake with Miso Ice Cream and Salted Caramel that are fluffy, rich and sweet.