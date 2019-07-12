Spread the love











Keiba, the authentic oriental food space which recently opened at Mahalakshmi Race Course invites diners to explore the unique cuisine of the Yunnan region.

China’s sixth large province, Yunnan, is home to a large variety of flora and fauna species, making the ingredients used in Yunnan cuisine very diverse. Yunnan cuisine, alternatively known as Dian cuisine, is an mix of cuisines of the Han Chinese and other ethnic minority groups in Yunnan Province in south-western China. Many Yunnan dishes are quite spicy, and mushrooms are featured prominently, which are found at Keiba too. The cuisine of Yunnan is often compared to the cuisine of Southeast Asia as the province borders the region and many of the ethnic minorities or related cultural groups also have a presence in Southeast Asia and parts of Tibet and Burma. Keiba brings this unique cuisine to the plates of Mumbai, by sourcing the select ingredients right from Yunnan. The restaurant also has the team trained by visiting the destination to bring the same experience to the patrons in Mumbai.

Yunan cuisine, with its blend of light Southeast Asian flavors as well as the headier flavours of the Tibetan plateau, can be a refreshing break from typical Chinese fare. After spending two weeks at the New east cuisine college in the outskirts of shanghai, Neeti Goel the face behind Keiba learned about this ancient cuisine which is available only in some parts of China and decided to bring the unknown cuisine to India and hence trained at the Chinese catering college for a programme and researched on ancient cooking techniques (in hollow bamboo barks and wrapping food in lotus leaf and steaming) and decided to introduce the Ancient Yunanaese cuisine at Keiba and called it the ‘Lost Heaven’ as this cuisine and it’s flavours are truly heavenly. The food is on the spicier side and many dishes are cooked in Mala spices which are sourced from the Nantong province of China.

Some of the highlights in Keiba’s menu are – Spicy lemon okra soup, Seafood broth with glass noodles soup, Lotus root tian tsin, Yunan tender chicken hot pot, Da Jua Jia- rice cakes with mixed seafood, Sea bass ginger soy with sauteed pak choy and much more to take you on a gastronomical journey.