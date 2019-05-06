Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

The Authentic dining experience

Restaurant of the Week

KA.01 – A concept rooftop bar at ibis Benglauru City Center

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

KA.01 the new rooftop bar at ibis Bengaluru City Center which recently opened is a new concept that offers delicious food and drinks at affordable prices. Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw away from the main CBD, the bar’s USP are its coasters which are collectors’ items, but what makes this place truly stand out is the curated culinary, exciting signature cocktails and specialised dishes for the seasoned palate.

KA.01 resonates a strong sense of nostalgia through its retro elements and also invokes a sense of fun with its bright interiors and LED lighting. The outlet creates a visual imagery which evokes memories of late-night drives ending in front of familiar road side eateries. The bar can seat 54 creating a sense of coziness with expansive city views. Food is served out of a truck and the drinks are prepared in a converted van, making this a must visit place.

Related posts

Old Wild West

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Gymkhana 91, Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Videsi Desi Bistro, Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More