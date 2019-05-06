KA.01 – A concept rooftop bar at ibis Benglauru City Center

KA.01 the new rooftop bar at ibis Bengaluru City Center which recently opened is a new concept that offers delicious food and drinks at affordable prices. Located in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw away from the main CBD, the bar’s USP are its coasters which are collectors’ items, but what makes this place truly stand out is the curated culinary, exciting signature cocktails and specialised dishes for the seasoned palate.

KA.01 resonates a strong sense of nostalgia through its retro elements and also invokes a sense of fun with its bright interiors and LED lighting. The outlet creates a visual imagery which evokes memories of late-night drives ending in front of familiar road side eateries. The bar can seat 54 creating a sense of coziness with expansive city views. Food is served out of a truck and the drinks are prepared in a converted van, making this a must visit place.