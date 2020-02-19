BOHO Bar and Kitchen opens in Goregaon

Read Article

Mumbai’s one of the tallest indoor Bar and Kitchen BOHO recently opened.

Situated in the suburbs right in the heart of Goregaon, the swanky BOHO Bar and Kitchen opens its doors to a 4800 sq ft ethereal space that features ceilings 60 feet tall. The massive Bar and Kitchen will transport you to a dream-like abode of regal red couches, life-size trees and lush green plants, effervescent lights and graffiti to set the mood, beautifully carved wooden banisters and golden brass accents. With splashes of turquoise, Moroccan printed, black and white tiled floors and an enormous wall of glass that reflects the soothing sunlight in daytime and blinks of Mumbai’s cityscape at night, BOHO is a modern sensory experience in itself.

BOHO has five co-founders Roshan Thakkar, Kushal Sankhe, Kedar Shetty, Aniket Patil and Chandrashekhar Shetty. Commenting on the launch, Kedar Shetty, co-founder and director said, “Mumbai is rightly called the city that never sleeps because of the constantly hustle and bustle. With the launch of BOHO Bar and Kitchen, we aim to provide a respite from the concrete jungle into a tropical forest almost; a place that can perfectly unite old world charm with contemporary offerings. We’re one of the tallest indoor bar and kitchens in Mumbai and being situated in a commercial building, we are excited to offer an extravaganza that will beat all post work blues and then some.”

A gastronomical delight, BOHO Bar and Kitchen has something for everyone here. The extensive multi-cuisine food galore highlights a few crowd favorites such as chaats, comfort food like fish and chips with tartare sauce, traditional Indian, Continental and Asian main courses along with experimental charcoal delights such as activated charcoal naan, black chicken tikka popcorn and smoked charcoal tomato soup. From the best liquor to their signature cocktails that include the refreshing Full Harvest with vodka, lemongrass, rosemary & cucumber, caribbean mule and Bond’s O Delight for Rum and Gin goodness, Unoriginal Sin for the whisky lovers and Golden Roots with tequila, BOHO promises to breathe a new lease of life in the food and drink world of Mumbai.