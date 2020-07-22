Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Product Tracker > Ultra-Violet disinfection unit ‘Suraksha’ by Borosil
Latest Updates Product Tracker

Ultra-Violet disinfection unit ‘Suraksha’ by Borosil

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Minimising risk by sanitising contact surfaces has emerged as one of the most effective forms of prevention. Understanding these new circumstances, homegrown consumer products leader – Borosil has launched “Suraksha”, an Ultra-Violet disinfection unit. This device comes from the brands long term understanding, trust and commitment towards developing products customised to the needs of Indian households developed by their in-house product design team.

Borosil Suraksha provides a simple, quick, and safe solution to disinfect groceries, vegetables, objects of daily use at home and in the workplace. It disinfects 99.9 per cent Germs and other Pathogens present on the surfaces with an in-built Ultraviolet – C light. The UV-C light produces electromagnetic energy and impacts the DNA of microorganisms like viruses which destroys their ability to reproduce and thus makes them inactive.

This path-breaking product comes with a capacity of 22 litres with a strong capability to effectively sterilize daily household and office essentials. From mobile phones to masks, medical equipment, purses, wallets, currency notes, watches, groceries to vegetables, fruits, food parcels and other objects.

The leakage proof design keeps UV-C rays safely within the chamber. The unit shuts off automatically on opening, thus further reducing the chances of exposure to human body. Research has proven that exposure to UV-C light has a positive impact on fruits, vegetables, and other food products.

Borosil “Suraksha” is very easy to operate and portable enough to be placed on any tabletop or kitchen countertop. This product is thoughtfully designed for all disinfection needs of a household or office.

Announcing the launch of Borosil Suraksha, Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil, said, “We stand by our commitment as an Indian brand to understand and deliver products that make daily lives easier. I believe every crisis comes with opportunities to learn and evolve. We must innovate on product development to be relevant to the current times. This vision has been at the forefront of the development of Borosil Suraksha.”

Borosil is committed to high-quality products and performance since the past 50 years. India’s most customer-centric brand enables consumers to do more by using Borosil’s beautifully designed, simple, smart, and practical products for the home and kitchen.

Share

Related posts

Product Tracker

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Lite Bite Foods to open 36 cloud kitchens in five cities by 2023

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Government to increase food processing levels to 20%

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image