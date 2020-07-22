Ultra-Violet disinfection unit ‘Suraksha’ by Borosil

Read Article

Minimising risk by sanitising contact surfaces has emerged as one of the most effective forms of prevention. Understanding these new circumstances, homegrown consumer products leader – Borosil has launched “Suraksha”, an Ultra-Violet disinfection unit. This device comes from the brands long term understanding, trust and commitment towards developing products customised to the needs of Indian households developed by their in-house product design team.

Borosil Suraksha provides a simple, quick, and safe solution to disinfect groceries, vegetables, objects of daily use at home and in the workplace. It disinfects 99.9 per cent Germs and other Pathogens present on the surfaces with an in-built Ultraviolet – C light. The UV-C light produces electromagnetic energy and impacts the DNA of microorganisms like viruses which destroys their ability to reproduce and thus makes them inactive.

This path-breaking product comes with a capacity of 22 litres with a strong capability to effectively sterilize daily household and office essentials. From mobile phones to masks, medical equipment, purses, wallets, currency notes, watches, groceries to vegetables, fruits, food parcels and other objects.

The leakage proof design keeps UV-C rays safely within the chamber. The unit shuts off automatically on opening, thus further reducing the chances of exposure to human body. Research has proven that exposure to UV-C light has a positive impact on fruits, vegetables, and other food products.

Borosil “Suraksha” is very easy to operate and portable enough to be placed on any tabletop or kitchen countertop. This product is thoughtfully designed for all disinfection needs of a household or office.

Announcing the launch of Borosil Suraksha, Shreevar Kheruka, MD, Borosil, said, “We stand by our commitment as an Indian brand to understand and deliver products that make daily lives easier. I believe every crisis comes with opportunities to learn and evolve. We must innovate on product development to be relevant to the current times. This vision has been at the forefront of the development of Borosil Suraksha.”

Borosil is committed to high-quality products and performance since the past 50 years. India’s most customer-centric brand enables consumers to do more by using Borosil’s beautifully designed, simple, smart, and practical products for the home and kitchen.