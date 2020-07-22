Safe Germicidal Lamp by Elanpro

Read Article

Enhancing germ-free living environment for every establishment, Elanpro, has launched Safe Germicidal Lamp – an intelligent, UV-C based virus steriliser for everyday use. A compact, 360-degree design to meet the growing demand of enhanced antimicrobial protection, disinfection and cleanliness of day to day objects without touching them, the product is the second offering under Elanpro’s Safe Series.

Across the globe, various studies have confirmed that UV-C light can be effective for combating SARS-COV 2. UV-C is a part of the ultraviolet light spectrum in the range of 200nm to 280nm, which eradicates viruses, bacteria, mold, fungi and microorganisms on food products, surfaces and in air and liquids. The technology is capable of killing 99.99 per cent of all pathogens within seconds.

UV-C’s proven effectiveness against novel coronavirus has prompted the need to acknowledge it as a ‘Bellwethering Technology’. The product is a logical solution for ecological disinfection. The unique sterile approach eliminates the use of hand, heat and toxin in the decontamination process.

Safe Germicidal Lamp boasts of a radar motion sensor, a crucial safety feature that detects the presence of human beings and pets within a range of five meters, shutting it down immediately for protection. The product has a remote control access of 10m and a delay timer of 10 seconds. Equipped with a powerful 36-watt Quartz lamp, it effectively prevents the spread of virus in an area of 60 sq m.

The product can be used to sanitise the entire room apart from day to day objects like mobile phones, laptops, clothes, shoes, masks, currency notes, stationery items, water bottles, bags, baby products along with fruits, vegetables and daily grocery and many more items that should not be subjected to liquids or aerosol chemicals.

Making the announcement, Sanjay Jain, Director, Elanpro said, “We are prepared to provide a high level of quality and satisfaction to our customers in these stressful times. Our new product is designed for an effective, hassle-free, on-demand sterilization need for every establishment.”

Diversifying for sustenance, Elanpro ramped up its solutions for homes apart from institutional applications with Elan Safe Series. The new series is an assimilated range of products specifically designed to mitigate risk, meet safety code requirements, and promote safe and responsible behavior. In addition to Germicidal Lamp, the Safe portfolio includes a touchless hand sanitiser dispenser. The company is planning to launch more products in this quarter.

A chemical-free disinfectant, Safe Germicidal Lamp also caters to institutional establishment. Priced at Rs 9,990, the product is available on e-commerce websites and Elanpro Experience Centers.