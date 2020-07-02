RIMS fine crystal barware from Lucaris

Read Article

Lucaris, a leading crystal-ware brand in Asia has recently introduced its all-new fine crystal barware range, the RIMS Collection. It features a range of glasses that draw inspiration from the vintage cocktail world. Each of these 14 exquisitely delicate barware glasses was developed to enhance the cocktail experience of all the classics.

The RIMS barware includes ‘The Pillars’ that are Lowball, Highball, and Quencher glasses. These are foundations to the craft of mixology, they are spacious and easily hold magnificent ice carvings for fine cocktails and spirits or work wonders for drinks with lots of crushed or rock ice.

‘The Proud’ is a selection of Saucer, Coupe, and Tulip glasses. The Saucer is the perfect option for shaken cocktails while Coupe can hold big-volume recipes or simply a rock of ice to keep things cool and work beautifully to present celebratory sparkling wine.

Tulip the “Copa de Balon” for bespoke gin and tonics, spritzers, or other creations, and offers craft beer and cider connoisseurs a new drinking experience. ‘The Classic’ features Nick & Nora, Martini, Deco, and Lotus glasses. Nick & Nora and Martini are best for stirred or shaken cocktails served up, while Deco takes Bucks, Collins, Fizzes, Highballs, Juleps & Slings, and Lotus takes Crustas, Sours & Swizzles.

‘RIMS Orient’ represents the luscious Southeast Asian rainforest with its wild wet monsoon. The lines of water running down the crystals let you imagine RIMS overflowing. It features the Lotus, Deco, Saucer, and Coupe glasses.