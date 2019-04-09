Ray Honey in easy snap sachets by LB Industries

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

LB Industries’ Ray Honey, an organic brand of unprocessed honey has launched in India and is available in easy snap single sachets.

The company claims that the innovative method of packaging honey in slim individual sachets is unmatched by any other brand in the Indian market. Another thing which distinguishes Ray Honey is that only the best of uncontaminated honeycombs are hand-picked to obtain the honey, without using any unnecessary chemical processes, a statement by the company further read.

Ray honey will be available in the market soon in two variants – one box of 10 sachets and one box of 30 sachets, which in itself would be a box of three 10-sachet boxes.

