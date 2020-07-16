Protein Dosa Mix by Myprotein

Read Article

Myprotein has recently launched Protein Dosa Mix. Identifying accurately that Indian households by the millions turn to dosa as a quick and easy breakfast fix, Myprotein has given it an added benefit of a protein boost.

This is the first introduction in Myprotein’s healthy product range to be manufactured locally. Myprotein will be working closely with Indian manufacturers for production of the Dosa Mix, thus serving a dual purpose of generating more employment within the country, and bringing out a product uniquely customised to the Indian palate.

Made using Soy Protein Isolate, each container contributes 26g of muscle-building protein to the meal, serving up to eight dosas of about 35g each, with no sugar.