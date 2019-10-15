Product Tracker

Qualità Oro by Lavazza

Lavazza has recently introduced Qualità Oro – a unique blend for those who love to savour a good coffee. Qualità Oro is Lavazza’s first coffee blend. Launched in 1956, it has been handed down from father to son for over 60 years. The Qualità Oro is the master of all coffees, a unique combination of six varieties of Arabica beans from amongst the finest of central and south America, are expertly crafted and perfectly blended to create a distinct and extraordinary coffee symphony, that creates the most pleasurable of coffee experiences. The selection of the best Arabica beans infuses an unmistakable Central American flavour of fruity notes blended with sweet Brazilian aromas. The result is a smooth and aromatic experience which is both sweet and refined.

Myprotein enters India

UK’s leading sports and nutrition brand ‘Myprotein’ marks entry into India, with a strategic partnership with MSM Retail. Myprotein is Europe’s leading sports nutrition brand and caters to the citizens of more than 70 countries. It has consolidated its position as one of the world’s most powerful digital-first brands with an active engagement of 6.5 million customers worldwide. Myprotein offers one of the widest range in sports nutrition with core products like whey protein, casein, bcaa, glutamine, etc. The brand’s strength is localisation and it would be doing the same and create products specifically for the Indian customers and their needs.

Organic green tea range by Typhoo

Typhoo, Britain’s iconic tea brand since 1903, steps up its Green Tea range and offers ‘Organic’ green tea. The brand is known for its unique and consumer-focused tea offerings that are high on the authentic taste of tea, as well as additional health benefits. Keeping in sync with the growing consumer preference and creating a sustainable global environment the brand has converted its wide range of green teas into all pure organic variants.

Three in one Aerostation Hood by Faber

A leader in innovative kitchen appliances Faber has launched world’s only three in one Aerostation Hood. Keeping your health in mind, Faber is launching three in one Aerostation technology that comprises of a chimney, a fan and an air purifier as well. The hood comes with fan and air purification technology. The aerostation hood comes with spot cooling and air purification technology. The aerostation hood has been launched in two new finishes – Alligator Black & Antique Silver.