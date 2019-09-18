Product Tracker

Flavoured cow ghee by Akiva Superfoods

Akiva Superfoods has recently launched India’s first 100 per cent pure A2 flavoured cow ghee. The unique feature of this ghee is that it is made entirely from ethically sourced premium A2 milk obtained from grass-fed Sahiwal cows at partner dairy farms. It is also gluten-free and has zero preservatives. The ghee is made through the Vedic Bilona Padati (hand churning the curd in the bilona and subsequent slow evaporation thereby removing all impurities and milk solids) process. The two artisanal flavours are Vanilla; Garlic & Herbs.

New range of chef knives by Victorinox

Santoku Knife is the Japanese-inspired knife known as the ‘knife of the three virtues’ for its ability to effortlessly handle and slice through meat, fruit and vegetables. Its 17-centimeter-long blade has a specially fluted edge to reduce friction and thus prevents food sticking to the blade. The other range is of carving knives designed to stand up to anything. Their ergonomic handles and balanced design make carving a breeze. Their blades are thin and sharp so you can slice as thin as you like and as consistently as you need. Meats of any cut, fruits and vegetables in all shapes and sizes can be cut with precision with this range of carving knives.

New range of faucets by Lipka

Lipka, a leading manufacturer of faucets has launched a new range of faucets made from good quality materials and lead-free brass, to provide you with clean water. Lipka faucets are manufactured to keep the quality of water intact, and offers seven years of warranty.

Avocado oil by Black & Green

Black & Green has recently launched India’s first extra virgin 100 per cent Avocado oil. Black & Green uses the world’s best HASS avocados in their oils making it completely unrefined and extra virgin. The avocados are imported from the world’s best avocado producing nation Kenya. A multipurpose avocado oil catering to age groups ranging from infants to elderly that can be used for high heat cooking which includes baking, grilling, sautéing to pastas and cold salad dressing; it can also be used for hair, skin and face.