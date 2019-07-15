Product Tracker

Share











New dairy blend whip topping by Rich’s India

Rich’s Niagara Farms Gold is the first of its kind dairy-blended whip-topping that gives a premium dairy taste. It has the perfect combination of quality and performance with a favourable stability that adds an appealing finish to your cakes and pastries. The new topping features premium dairy taste with rich mouthfeel, superior performance and stability, and gives smooth finish to the cakes. Rich’s pioneered the non-dairy topping category in India with the launch of Rich’s Whip Topping in 1996.

SkyLine ChillS Blast Chillers range by Electrolux

Electrolux has launched the SkyLine ChillS Blast Chillers range, born from the company’s 30 years of experience in engineering and developing top performing, super intuitive and efficient blast chillers. Efficiency, good chilling performance, intuitiveness and unmatched usability are the key benefits, resulting in uncompromising food quality and full safety, energy savings, reduced running costs and a faster, smoother kitchen workflow and service. Moreover, SkyLine ChillS also receives 4-star certification for ergonomics, thus contributing to potential 75 per cent reduction in sick leave and 25 per cent increase in productivity for your business.

Range of burners by De Novo

De Novo was established in the year 1995 by the joint effort of late. G.K. Goyal and Renu Goyal, having expertise and knowledge in the field of heating system. The company assists the consumers right from planning, building to the execution of quantum projects. De Novo provides products that are serviceable for several purposes like unigas burner, double fuel burners, overwhelming oil and light oil gas burners, double fuel petroleum gas burner, etc. The building practices are supported by De Novo’s worldwide associates like CIB Unigas (Italy), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Watts Industries (UK), Simel (Italy), Monarch (US), Fida (Italy), Suntec Insight (France), Dungs (Germany), Brahma ( Italy), Danfoss (Denmark), Cofi Ignitions (Italy).

Volcanic mineral water by Kelzai

Kelzai is a journey of pure, volcanic water enriched with minerals naturally through the years. Naturally induced with minerals & electrolytes this volcanic goodness is a rich source of silica, magnesium, calcium and potassium – essential minerals that are building blocks for healthy skin, hair, nerves and bones. Kelzai in return promises – ‘One for the earth’ through options of 100 per cent bio-degradable PET bottles and sustainable glass bottles.