Product Tracker

iComfort mattress by Serta

Serta, the pioneers in sleep comfort products and the number one mattress brand in the United States has launched its newest iComfort mattress collections in India – “Cool Solace” and “Cool Sense”. Every iComfort mattress features Serta’s Cool Action Gel, an advanced material infused with millions of gel beads that responds to the body’s individual needs for comfort, support, durability and temperature regulation. Heat build-up during the night can cause uncomfortable and restless sleep.

India’s first wildlife wine Kadu by Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards, India’s largest and most awarded wine brand brings Kadu–‘India’s first wildlife wine to Maharashtra. Kadu is India’s first wine for a cause, is dedicated to supporting tiger conservation in the country. As one of the most sustainable wineries in the world; the brand brings this ‘cause worthy’ wine to Maharashtra. Karan Vasani, senior VP & chief winemaker, Sula Vineyards crafted Kadu from the choicest premium wine grapes to produce beautiful easy drinking varietals. Offered in 3 roaring options – the Kadu Chenin Blanc has notes classifying as slightly sweet, floral and fruity, while those preferring lush, medium bodied and peppery notes with subtle oak can opt for the Kadu Cabernet Shiraz. Kadu Shiraz Rosé, an absolute favourite, is light, fruity and full of luscious berry flavours.

Clocks by Hermle

Hermle Clocks, the 96-year-old German family-owned clockmaker, has launched its range of clocks in India. Hermle means precision German engineering and all the clocks are hand-crafted. The Iconic German clock-maker Hermle has entered the Indian market with a range of exclusive table clocks, wall clocks, regulators, masterpiece, floor clocks, ship clocks, mantle pieces, and Tellurium.

New range of nutrition products by Myprotein

Myprotein, Europe’s leading sports and nutrition brand, recently launched range of new nutrition products including Essential Omega 3 supplement, Orange Flavored Creatine Monohydrate, Pre-workout blend – Peach Ice Tea and Myprotein Impact EAA. Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid that supports heart health. Creatine Monohydrate is a scientifically proven supplement which increases one’s physical performance by improving strength and power. Pre-workout peach flavoured Ice Tea blend gives the healthy caffeine kick one needs to energise and start their day. Myprotein Impact EAA gives the ideal blend of essential amino acids for muscle development.