Product Tracker

Range of cooling segment products by Danfoss Industries

Danfoss Industries an industry leader in energy efficient solutions for refrigeration, HVAC, heavy industries and district energy, recently unveiled six new innovative products from its Cooling Segment. These products are set to change the standard of applications for the refrigeration and cooling industry. The products range includes Danfoss Intelligent Purging System (IPS)/Air Purger, Danfoss Gas Detector, Danfoss Plate Heat Exchanger, EKE 400, IFCD Defrost Module, and ICSH 2 Step Solenoid Valve.

Smart Dose by Diversey India

Diversey India has unveiled Smart Dose in India. SmartDose is a thoughtfully designed innovative dispensing platform for super concentrated daily cleaners and disinfectants; setting a new industry benchmark for accuracy, simplicity and safety. SmartDose comes loaded with features that carefully understand the critical needs of the market. Features like Spill-TITE and smart pump leverages the power of super concentrated chemicals. It aids simplified usage with icon based instructions making it quick and easy to dispense the exact amount for wither spray bottle or a bucket / scrubber driers.

Gur Chana by Sattviko

When it comes to foods that are able to fight the deadly pollution, jaggery (popularly known as gur) is a less-known but highly effective solution. Iron and Potassium-rich jaggery has been scientifically proven to be a natural, extraordinary cleansing agent that helps us in removing internal body toxins. On the other hand, chana or chickpeas, apart from being known for its high nutritional value and numerous health benefits (such as reducing digestive disorders and controlling blood pressure), also consist of properties to tackle pollution, mostly because of magnesium which expands the airway passage. At this point in time, Sattviko, a New-Delhi based healthy food and snack start-up, has introduced Sattviko Gur-Chana which has surprising anti-pollution benefits.

Choco-Nut biscuits by Bonn Group of Industries

Bonn Group of Industries has expanded its biscuit portfolio by adding a new flavour called Choco-Nut to its premium Americana portfolio in the states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi NCR. Chocolate is the most popular flavour among kids and young adults. The Americana biscuit is available in 75 g packs worth Rs 20. The Americana range was already available in Americana Coconut, Americana Digestive, Americana Healthy Marie, Americana Butter Cookies, Americana XO-XO orange and Americana Tomato tangy flavours.

Luxury Beverages by Lamborghini

Tonino Lamborghini recently launched its luxury beverages products in India, in the presence of the CEO and Vice President of the Tonino Lamborghini Company, Mr. Ferruccio Lamborghini, and the founder of M/s Heinrich and official distributor for Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverages products for India, Thomas Manoj, VIP guests and local authorities. The exclusive Tonino Lamborghini Luxury Beverage line today includes Espresso coffee, Hot Chocolate, Energy Drink and Vodka. The products interpret the spirit of the brand also through an appealing design and a unique packaging style.

Smoke Vodka by NV Group

NV group has launched India’s first vodka in the premium segment – Smoke, India’s new age vodka – Smoke Vodka. It is a luxury Indian Vodka by NV Group – a leading distributor of Liquor & Wines in Delhi and one of the largest grain distillers in India. The 25-year-old company operates six state-of-the-art distilleries (in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Goa and Maharashtra) with an overall production capacity of over three lakh liters of ENA per day. Smoke is manufactured one batch at a time. Made with locally sourced high-quality grain, each batch goes through five-step distillation process and is packaged at the same distillery.

New front load washing machines by Haier

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics has introduced the new series of 829 front load fully automatic washing machine. The new HW70-IM10829TNZP and HW65-10829TNZP models come with 7Kg and 6.5 Kg capacity respectively. The state of the art Muscular Drum washing machines incorporates unique 128 muscles technology that ensures better scrubbing of clothes with lesser abrasion while providing extra care to the fabrics. The washing machines come equipped with Haier’s anti-bacterial technology, which kills up to 99.8 per cent germs thereby providing a clean and hygienic wash. With up to 1000 rotations per minute, the LED display panelled washing machines cleans garments faster than contemporary washers do.